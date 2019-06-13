John Allen Pierce, was born November 4, 1950 in Spur, TX to John and Dorothy Pierce. John passed away at home on June 10, 2019 after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.

John is survived by his wife Martha Pierce; daughter Mandy Pierce; and special granddaughter Kelsey Pierce from Howe, and his son Jared Pierce from Durant, Oklahoma. He is also survived by his mother Dorothy Pierce. Sister Dorothy Manning,

Brother: Larry Pierce and wife Debra from Jourdanton, Texas, his brother Norman Pierce and wife Missie from Ingram, Texas and Brother Robert Pierce.

Through marriage John added brother-n-law Randy Allison and wife Barbara from Springfield, Missouri and sister-in-law Becky Samstag and husband David from Bridgeport, Texas as part of his family. John also had many wonderful nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his father John Pierce and Brother Steven Pierce.

John was a truck driver most of his life and never met a stranger. If you had the time, he had a story to tell. Per John's wishes, he chose to be cremated and no formal services. The family will have private services at a later date.

The Pierce family wishes to give thanks and appreciation to Heart to Heart Hospice staff, Homestead of Denison, and TMC fourth floor nurses and aides for taking good care of John.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.

Published in The Herald Democrat on June 13, 2019