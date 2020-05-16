Home

Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
JOHN ANTHONY BUMPASS

JOHN ANTHONY BUMPASS Obituary
John Anthony Bumpass, age 53, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Bumpass is survived by his family, mother, Dorothy Bumpass, siblings, Mike Bumpass and wife, Theresa, Linda Bumpass, Vickie Bumpass, Cheryl Hopkins, Tricia Bumpass, Angela Lathrop, David Bumpass, Cristy Bumpass, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and Casey Buckner and her boys.
Mr. Bumpass was cremated according to his wishes. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 16, 2020
