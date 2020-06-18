John Arnold Reeves, age 64, of Sadler, TX, passed away, with his loving family near, on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX.

Left to cherish his memories are his children; Katrina Reeves of Southmayd, TX, Kari Reeves of Sherman, TX, Jonathan Reeves of Sherman, TX, his brothers & sisters; Mike Reeves, Barbara Holcomb, Jane Simmons, Dan Reeves & Wanda Reeves, his five grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store