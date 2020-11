Or Copy this URL to Share

John Arthur Kern, JR, age 48, of Sherman, TX, passed away at his residence on Saturday, November 21, 2020. John was born on October 9, 1972 in Islip, NY to John Kern, SR & Linda Zeh.

He is survived by his mother; three sisters; two brothers and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

