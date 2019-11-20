|
John August Braley, 78, of Honey Grove, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his residence in Honey Grove.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove. Pastor Kevin Towery will officiate. A family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove. Interment will follow at Ladonia Cemetery in Ladonia.
He is survived by his daughter, Joni Braley Odom (Jeremy) of Honey Grove; son, Daryl Jay Braley of Dallas; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 20, 2019