AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
JOHN BOWERS


1942 - 2020
JOHN BOWERS Obituary
John William Bowers, age 77, of Denison, TX, passed away, with his loving family near, on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. John was born on August 24, 1942 in Denison, TX.
He left to cherish his memories, his children; Stacy Bowers of Denison, TX, DeWayne Bowers of Pilot Point, TX, Amy Munroe of Denison, TX, William Bowers of Castle Rock, CO, his brother; Dan Bowers of Denison, TX, his sisters; Sue Campbell of Ector, TX, Shirley Bean of Azle, TX, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, other extended family and many friends.
No services are planned for now.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 15, 2020
