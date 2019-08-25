|
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 the Lord called John Byron Gorrell, 83, to his heavenly home.
Mr. Gorrell was born October 28, 1935 in Ponca City, Oklahoma son of John and Helen (Hutchison Gorrell. He served his country proudly in the U. S. Army. John was a machinist for Texas Instruments for many years. He was a loving father and grandfather. John will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Gorrell leaves behind his family, daughter, Risë McEwen, son, Terry Brown, grandchildren, Marisë Hobbs, Corey McEwen, Joseph Brown, and numerous great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Hope Gorrell, brother, Stan Gorrell and sister, Guyla Gorrell.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic church with Father Stephen Mocio officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. There is no set time for family visitation.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Kevin Goosby and Guardian Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019