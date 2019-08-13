|
John Carlisle, of Melissa, died Saturday, August 10, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Scoggins Funerall Home in Van Alstyne. Military burial will follow. Everyone is invited to the Carlisle home following the funeral service. A family visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Scoggins Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Weideman; daughter, Lisa Brazile of McKinney; step-sons, Gary (Lori) Weideman, of Allen, Mark (Sharon) Weideman of McKinney, Rick (Jeanette) Weideman of Parker, TX, and Dan (Karilyn) Weideman of Garden City, KS; two grandchildren; and eleven step-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2019