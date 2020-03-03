|
|
|
Van Alstyne–John Charles Chapman, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
John Charles Chapman is survived in death by his wife, Dorothy Janette Chapman; his daughter, Rajonia Chapman Carnley and her husband Clifton Howard Carnley; his son, Gregory Lee Chapman; 4 grandchildren, and one great grandchild.
Services for John will be held at 10:00AM Monday, March 2, 2020 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Charles Morris officiating, burial will follow at the Van Alstyne Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 3, 2020