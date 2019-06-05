Services Wise Funeral Home 219 West Sam Rayburn Drive, P.O. Box 188 Bonham , TX 75418 (903) 583-2161 For more information about John Elliott Funeral service 1:00 PM Bethlehem Baptist Church Bonham , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Elliott Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Charles Elliott

1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Funeral Services for John Charles Elliott, age 65 of Bonham, TX will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bonham, TX, under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Stuart Courtney. Interment will follow at Fannin Memorial Gardens in Bonham. John passed away on May 31, 2019. He was born April 18, 1954 in Amarillo to Richard Louis Elliott Sr. and Charlie Mae Pointer Elliott.

John Charles Elliott graced the world with his presence on April 18, 1954 to proud parents Richard L Elliott, Sr and Charlie Mae Pointer Elliott in Amarillo Texas. In 1968 after the lost of his mother at an early age of 14 years old, John Charles moved to his forever home of Bonham, Texas where he would meet the love of his life Sherry L Givens. John Charles dated and later married Sherry on Feb. 28, 1980. John and Sherry blended their family of two daughters, Shuntai and Katina, then in 1987 they would later go on to have their rainbow baby, a daughter whom they named Shaterra. John Charles loved, protected and honored his family with all of his heart and soul. He worked so very hard on multiple jobs to make sure we had everything that we needed to make sure we never went without. He always made sure we were entertained and ate very well. He woke up on Saturday mornings, opened the curtains and the windows, turned on his music and made everyone in the house wake up to clean. Some of John Charles greatest loves were spending time with his grand kids, cooking, fishing, gardening and watching the Dallas Cowboys! John Charles was the CHEF of the town, he would BBQ for different events for friends, family and just anyone that asked for his services. He loved to fish, he actually had a pond that he stocked and would fish at often and would allow friends to do so as well. His green thumb was the most immaculate of them all. He could grow anything. I am sure many of you reading this has gotten something from his garden. Last but no least, he was the Biggest, Boldest and most Loyal Dallas Cowboy fan to ever live. He was their Ride or Die...So before he left this earth, he said he wanted to make a game and we made sure that his wish was granted on Christmas Eve 2017. All of these hobbies were fulfilled daily after his retirement from the Bonham Fannin County Courthouse after 10.5 years of dedicated service. Where he was known by many and loved and respected by all. His journey here on earth was one well-traveled and enjoyed. God decided to pick this budding flower on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:21 a.m. He fought a good fight, led by example and served this life with gratitude and joy. John Charles will now be with his parents, brother and other friends and family that preceded him in death. However, behind he leaves plenty of cherished memories with his devoted wife, Sherry L. Elliott; his three children, Shuntai Palmer Woods (Charles Woods), Katina Givens-Walker (Curtis Walker), Shaterra La Vergne (Timothy La Vergne); three grandkids who he loved to no end, Nigal Palmer, Teagan La Vergne and Tailyn La Vergne; two great grandkids, Justice and Jorlyn; and one loving sibling Donna Elliott Smith and so very many other family member and friends that loved and respected him for all of his giving and loving ways. He will forever be in our hearts!

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Louis Elliott Sr. and Charlie Mae Pointer Elliott; brother, Richard Louis Elliott Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Sherry LeEsther Elliott; three daughters, Shuntai Palmer Woods and husband Charles of Bonham, Katina Givens-Walker and husband Curtis of Arlington, and Shaterra La Vergne and husband Timothy of Bonham; three grandchildren, Nigal Palmer, Teagan La Vergne and Tailyn La Vergne; two great-grandchildren, Justice Palmer and Jorlyn Palmer; two sisters, Donna Elliott Smith of Bonham, and Mildred Dunlap Dickerson and husband Donald of Sherman; three brothers, Melvin Dunlap and wife Kim of Sherman, Donald Dunlap and wife Karen DeSoto, and Kevin Elliott and wife Stormy of Bonham; aunt, Mary Mallett of Los Angeles, CA and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Elliott, Pette Mitchell, Mack Henry Walker, Bobby Ray Ross, Deshawn Elliott, Daivd Smith Jr., Dra'vion Smith, Quintraveon Minter. Honorary Pallbearers will be Delmer Traylor Sr., Jimmy Givens, Joe Clyde Dale, Nigal Palmer, Curtis Walker Sr., Timothy La Vergne II, Charles Woods, Robert Givens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate or 813-205-2719.

An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries