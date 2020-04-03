Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN KEPPLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN CHARLES KEPPLER


1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
JOHN CHARLES KEPPLER Obituary
John Charles Keppler, age 71, of Sherman, TX, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 30, 2020. He will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; John F. Keppler of Sherman, TX, Michelle L. Keppler, Denise Serrano of Sherman, TX, Joseph Keppler of Sherman, TX, his two sisters; Gail Mack of Colorado Springs, & Ann Keppler of Austin, TX, his eleven grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -