John Charles Keppler, age 71, of Sherman, TX, passed away at his residence on Monday, March 30, 2020. He will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memories are his children; John F. Keppler of Sherman, TX, Michelle L. Keppler, Denise Serrano of Sherman, TX, Joseph Keppler of Sherman, TX, his two sisters; Gail Mack of Colorado Springs, & Ann Keppler of Austin, TX, his eleven grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 3, 2020