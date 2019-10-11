Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
View Map
John Christian Krueger

John Christian Krueger Obituary
John Christian Krueger, 73, of Whitewright, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Beacon Hill in Denison.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel in Whitewright. A family visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow.
He is survived by his daughters, Johnna Summarsell of Whitewright, Holly Krueger of Parsons, KS, Lonnie Seele of Bellevue, KS, Kristie Jolene Kent of Olathe, KS, Tammy Kabriel of Topeka, KS; brother, Richard Krueger of KS; sister, and Patricia of KS; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 11, 2019
