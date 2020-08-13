1/
JOHN D. BROWN, JR.
John Daniel Brown Jr, age 81, of Collinsville, TX, passed away at his home, with his family by his side, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Twalla Davis Brown of their home, his son; Danny Brown of Collinsville, Texas, his daughter; Deanna Eells & Josh of Collinsville, TX, his brother; Howard Wayne Brown and Cecilia of North Lake, TX, four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at First Baptist Church, Collinsville, TX. Pastor Jerry Davis will officiate. Interment will be at Restland Cemetery, Dallas, TX, 2:30 pm. Family & friends visitation will be one hour prior to service, 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers it is suggested that donations be made to: First Baptist Church Collinsville, 877 Woodland ST, Collinsville, TX 76233. Please designate to: Youth Camp Fund or Senior Citizens Fund.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
