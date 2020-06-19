JOHN D. DAVIS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWE–John Dunagan Davis, age 84, of Howe, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Howe.
Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Community Bible Fellowship Church in Howe.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved