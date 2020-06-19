Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWE–John Dunagan Davis, age 84, of Howe, Texas passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Howe.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Community Bible Fellowship Church in Howe.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.

