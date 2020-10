Or Copy this URL to Share

John David Casteel II, age 76, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

Mr. Casteel is survived by his family, sons, John David Casteel III, Lawny Casteel, and sisters, Dana Reynolds and Kelly Kimberling.

Mr. Casteel will be cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

