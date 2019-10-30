|
|
|
John Donald 'Don' Hurst, of Howe, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence in Howe.
There are no services planned. Please send a card with a special note of rememberance. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Kent Hurst; children, William Matthew Hurst of Nashville, TN, Robin Hurst Turner of Aubrey, TX, Ronald Gene Hurst of Grand Prairie; step-daughter, Meagan Steele of Springdale, AK; and sister, Margaret Anne Beckner.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019