Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scoggins Funeral Home - Van Alstyne
637 W Van Alstyne Pkwy
Van Alstyne, TX 75495
(903) 482-5225
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Donald "Don" Hurst


1938 - 2019
Send Flowers
John Donald "Don" Hurst Obituary
John Donald 'Don' Hurst, of Howe, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at his residence in Howe.
There are no services planned. Please send a card with a special note of rememberance. Arrangements are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Kent Hurst; children, William Matthew Hurst of Nashville, TN, Robin Hurst Turner of Aubrey, TX, Ronald Gene Hurst of Grand Prairie; step-daughter, Meagan Steele of Springdale, AK; and sister, Margaret Anne Beckner.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.