JOHN FRANCIS ELSBECKER
SHERMAN–John Francis Elsbecker, 87, of Sherman, TX passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his residence. He was born at home in Lone Rock, IA to a farming family and was the youngest of six children to Albert J. & Anna C. Elsbecker. In June of 1958 he married the love of his life Florence Helen in Bancroft, IA and they were married for 43 years before her passing in 2001. They were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to being a patriot and proud veteran, his passions included farming, all things John Deere, welding, fishing, country music, playing cards, John Wayne, saying his rosary with Mother Angelica and especially spending time with his family. John was kind, dependable, hardworking and helped anyone with anything at anytime. Even in retirement John continued helping others, considering their needs more important than his own.
He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, brothers: Donald and Dennis, sisters: Estella and Georgia.
He is survived by his sister Helen, children and their spouses; Frances (Reynolds), Annette (Robert), Ginny (Adrian, Jr.), Steve (Mary), Leon (Camille), grandchildren Bobby and Derek; Adrian, III, Ryan and Ross; Steven and Philip; Zachary, Chandler and Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Nova, Robert & Evan, many special nieces, nephews and life long friends.
His family would like to express a very special thank you to the entire staff of Home Hospice of Grayson County. They exhibited compassion, professionalism and friendship during this journey. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Home Hospice of Grayson County, 505 W. Center Street, Sherman, TX 75090 or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 727 S. Travis, Sherman, TX 75090 in his memory.
The family will hold a private Mass of Christian Burial with Fr. Martin Castanada officiating Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman where John has been a member since moving to Texas in 1978. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
You may sign the online register book at www.waldofuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
