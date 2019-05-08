John Franklin Cole, Jr. was born in Sherman, Texas on February 13, 1941 to John F. Cole, Sr. and Bernice Miller Cole. His death occurred on May 5, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Medical Center in Sherman, Texas. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Cedar Cemetery in Luella. Robert and Joe Jaska, Mr. Cole's nephews will officiate the service.

John's public school life was in the Sherman I.S.D. He was a 1959 graduate of Sherman High School and spent his activity time as a member of the Band of SHS. After a trial period with various colleges, he graduated in 1975 from S.M.U. in Dallas, Texas with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Throughout life he took a number of courses pertaining to distribution and traffic areas of business.

John enjoyed his employment years with Southern Ice Co., Anderson Clayton Foods, Sweetheart Cup, and the Pillsbury Refrigeration Group. During his employment times he learned about photography and the develop most precise of pictures. Later, he expanded knowledge about raising cattle and hay production. He was always trying to learn something new.

John married Sandra Burrow Cole in 1965. She was his high school "steady". They were a couple for 61 years (if you count the "steady" years.) When asked how long he had been married – he always said, "All my life".

John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bernice Cole; and his sister, Joy B. Cole Jaska.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; his nephews Robert C. Jaska, Jr. and Joseph Cole Jaska, and the children of the Jaska family. He is also survived by nephew, John Michael Burrow; and nieces Angela Marie Lott, and Deborah Lynn Wallace.

Surviving John in the home is Springy, his cat. For sure John had a number of dogs, cats, and horses to meet him at the rainbow bridge.

John was a beloved family member and always enjoyed family and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. J.M. Benson and his office staff and the 2nd floor south Heart wing of Wilson N. Jones Medical Center.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.Dannelfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 8, 2019