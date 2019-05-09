|
John Franklin Cole Jr., 78, of Sherman, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Sherman.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Cedar Cemetery in Luella. Robert and Joe Jaska will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; nephews Robert Jaska, Joseph Jaska, John Burrow; and nieces Angela Lott and Deborah Wallace.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2019
