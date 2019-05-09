Home

Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Graveside service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar Cemetery
Luella, TX
John Franklin Cole Jr.


1941 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
John Franklin Cole Jr. Obituary
John Franklin Cole Jr., 78, of Sherman, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 in Sherman.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Cedar Cemetery in Luella. Robert and Joe Jaska will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his wife Sandy; nephews Robert Jaska, Joseph Jaska, John Burrow; and nieces Angela Lott and Deborah Wallace.
Please visit the online registry at www.dannelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 9, 2019
