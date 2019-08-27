Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic church
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gorrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gorrell


1935 - 2019
Send Flowers
John Gorrell Obituary
John Byron Gorrell, 83, of Denison, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. Father Stephen Mocio will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. There is no set time for visitation.
He is survived by his daughter, Rise McEwen; son, Terry Brown; three grandchildren; and nermerous great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.