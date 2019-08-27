|
John Byron Gorrell, 83, of Denison, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Denison. Father Stephen Mocio will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. There is no set time for visitation.
He is survived by his daughter, Rise McEwen; son, Terry Brown; three grandchildren; and nermerous great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.fisherfh.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 27, 2019