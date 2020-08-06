1/1
JOHN GREGORY SMITH
1951 - 2020
John Gregory Smith, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. He was born in Sherman, Texas on July 7, 1951 to JB Smith & wife Anna. Greg is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 39 years, Alice Smith, his daughter Elisa Bounds & husband George, 3 sons Wyatt Hoover, Duane Hoover & wife Wanda, Jeff Hoover & wife Sharon, 8 grandchildren, one of which he helped raise Ashley, along with 4 great-grandchildren, 1 sister Marsha Vest & husband Charles. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Wilson, granddaughter Shelby Bounds and numerous other relatives.
Greg was a veteran, loved his country & belonged to many veteran organizations. During his lifetime he enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling & golf. His second love in life was his motorcycle, which he rode numerous times for benefits such as Toys-for-Tots & the Kids Christmas Run. He lived life on his terms & was always there when we needed him. Greg chose to be cremated & a memorial will be held at a later date, please check social media for updates.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 6, 2020.
