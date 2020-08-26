John Gregory Smith, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3rd, 2020. He was born in Sherman, Texas on July 7, 1951 to JB Smith & wife Anna. Greg is survived by his loving, devoted wife of 39 years, Alice Smith, his daughter Elisa Bounds & husband George, 3 sons Wyatt Hoover, Duane Hoover & wife Wanda, Jeff Hoover & wife Sharon, 8 grandchildren, one of which he helped raise Ashley, along with 4 great-grandchildren, 1 sister Marsha Vest & husband Charles. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Elaine Wilson, granddaughter Shelby Bounds and numerous other relatives.

Greg was a veteran, loved his country & belonged to many veteran organizations. During his lifetime he enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling & golf. His second love in life was his motorcycle, which he rode numerous times for benefits such as Toys-for-Tots & the Kids Christmas Run. He lived life on his terms & was always there when we needed him.

Greg chose to be cremated. John "Greg" Smith's celebration of life will be held on Sun, Aug 30, 2020 at the Veteran's Memorial in Fairview Park at 2:00 PM, off Taylor St in Sherman, TX.

