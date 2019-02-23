Resources More Obituaries for John Caraway Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Henry Caraway

John Henry Caraway was born May 25, 1938 to Earl Robert & Florence (Hillyard) Caraway. He passed away at home on February 21, 2019. John is survived by his wife Linda Caraway of the home in Forestburg, Texas; sons, Victor Caraway of Hugo, Oklahoma, and John Caraway of Kingston, Oklahoma; one daughter, Seleah Park of Forestburg, Texas; ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and sister, Jimmie More. Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM Friday February 22nd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma. A chapel service will be at 11:00 AM Saturday February 23rd at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel with Joe Beshirs officiating. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma. John's family and friends are invited to our website at www.holmescoffeymurray.com to leave messages of condolences for his family. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 23, 2019