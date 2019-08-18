Home

WHITEWRIGHT - John Henry Carr, 77, died Thursday at Mullican Care Center in Savoy.
Mr. Carr is survived by his wife, Joan Carr, John Henry Carr Sr. of Arizona; John Henry Carr II of Arizona; Jason Carr of Arizona; daughter, Felicia Smith of Arizona; six grandchildren, and sister, Alpha Porter of Arizona.
Mr. Carr was cremated according to his wishes. Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019
