|
|
|
CELINA–John J (Jack) Dermody, 88, passed away February 17, 2020 surrounded by family at his home near Celina.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan; his son, Michael; his daughter, Seanna Paget and her husband, Tod Paget; his seven grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and funeral service is at First Baptist Church Celina (841 N Preston Rd, Celina, TX 75009) on February 22, 2020. Visitation at 1:00PM, Funeral Service 2:00PM.
Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX, 75495. 903-482-5225.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020