John Michael Lashley, age 59, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Lashley is survived by his family, brothers, Paul Lashley of Denison, TX; and David Hall of Denison, TX.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Oakridge Cemetery with Pastor Cheryl Murphy officiating. No set time for visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 26, 2020