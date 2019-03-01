|
Mr. John "Rico" Lewis Harrison,80, of Sherman, died on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center, Sherman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 2 at Cravens Funeral Home chapel, followed by interment at West Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Harrison is survived by: sons Darren (Phyllis) Douglass of Lebanon, TN, Roderick (LaTasha) Rayford of Lewisville, TX and step son Billie Jenkins of Tyler, TX and other relatives.
Arrangements are under the care of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 1, 2019
