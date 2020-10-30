1959-2020

John "Pops" Little, age 60, of Denison Texas, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center after a hard fight with Covid- 19.

Pops is survived by his family, wife of 42 years, Debra A. Little, daughter, Lori Whitley of Pottsboro; son, John David Little of Colbert; sisters, Brenda Murray and Mary Ann Troutz, both of Sherman, and brother Robert Little of Denison.

Mr. Little was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

