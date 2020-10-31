1959-2020
John Little, of Denison Texas went to be with his Lord and Savior after a hard fight with Covid- 19.
John so often referred to as "Pops" was born in 1959 in Denison Texas to the late Robert and Marie Little, both of Denison Texas.
Pops is survived by his wonderful wife of 42 years, Debra A. Little, daughter and son in law Lori and Jason Whitley of Pottsboro; son and daughter in law John David and Michelle Little of Colbert. He is also survived by his sisters Brenda Murray and Mary Ann Troutz, both of Sherman, and brother Robert Little of Denison.
Anyone who knew John, knew his grandchildren were everything to him. He cherished his time with them and made them such a big part of his world.
Grandchildren: Tyler, Tana, Trinity, Ava and Jaryn. He was also fortunate enough to have nieces and a nephew who were all very important to him.
John attended Denison Schools.
In 1977, after an unexpected fishing trip, he met, fell in love with, and married the love of his life, Debbie. The two remained happily married 42 wonderful years.
Pops was a man of many talents and hobbies. Building was one of those. If he didn't have a project going, there was always one brewing in his head. He had a variety of jobs, from owing a construction company in the 80's and 90's, to his 10 years of service with the Katy Railroad, to his many years at the Sheriff's Department, and lastly, his security work; He simply enjoyed the live he lived.
John never met a stranger and touched many people from all walks of life. Everywhere he went, people would always stop to talk and have some laughs. He gave advice, he fixed problems, he listened, and he truly loved all. A man of true passion for life and for family. He always took it upon himself to just make people feel better. However, you knew him; Captain John, Pops or John- he left a mark, an impression with people. Everywhere. This world will be a much sadder place without him, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but always in our hearts, he will stay... forever.
In life, we leave a legacy to our children, we leave our footprints wherever we travel, and we leave our fingerprints on every heart we've touched.
A fulfilled life doesn't point to the number of years lived, awards, wealth, and followers someone has for himself, but rather the number of faces that smiled because of him.
Condolences may be registered online at http://www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison