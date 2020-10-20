John Marcus (Mark) Simmons, 58, passed away on October 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Meador Funeral Home, Whitesboro, Texas. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Meador Funeral Home Chapel, followed by interment at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Sandusky, Texas
He was born on June 6, 1962 in McKinney, Texas to John Charles (Cotton) Simmons and Eva Joyce (Cravens) Simmons. Mark graduated in 1981 from Whitesboro High School where he excelled in football, track, baseball, and attended Ranger Junior College on a baseball scholarship. Mark married Lisa Chisum on October 2, 1987 in Sherman, Texas and had two children Loren and Chelsea. He was loved by friends, the community and well known by all for his contagious laugh and smile.
Mark worked as a Petroleum oil and gas landman and was a member of the Ft. Worth Petroleum Club, Ft. Worth Wildcatters Association, AQHA, Cattlemen's Association and International Right of Way Association. He was a Rancher and Cowboy, he and Lisa ran a successful horse and cattle ranch that was his pride and joy.
Mark is survived by his wife, Lisa Simmons; daughters, Loren Kemp and husband Ronnie of Sunset, Texas, Chelsea Byers and husband, Shawn of Keller, Texas; mother, Eva Joyce Simmons of Whitesboro, Texas; grandchildren, Addy Kemp, Epi Kemp, Corbin Vernon, Camdyn Vernon, Brayden Byers, Raeghen Byers, brother, Bubba Simmons and wife, Rhonda of Whitesboro, Texas; sister, Vicki Watson and husband, Nathan of Sherman, Texas; brother, Brigham Edwards and wife, Ginger of Nehalem, Oregon; a host of many nieces and nephews, Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Preceded in Death: Father, Cotton Simmons; Grandparents, Myles and Myrtis Simmons and Lonnie & Bessie Cravens.
Memorial donations can be made to: Addy's Hope Adoption Agency, 3601 FM 51, Decatur, TX 76234, Working Ranch Cowboys Association-WRCA.org
, 408 SW 7th Avenue, Amarillo, TX 79101; Wounded Warriors
Project.