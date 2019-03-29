John O. McMullen, USN Retired CPO, age 73 of Sherman, Texas, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 peacefully at his home. John was born was born June 5, 1945 in Portland, Oregon. He was the son of the late Ralph D. McMullen and Louise (McDonald) McMullen. John proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired as a Chief Petty Officer after 28 years. John and Barbara Harbour were united in marriage on June 5, 1982. They moved to Sherman in 2000 after both retired from the US Navy. Not being one to retire, John then drove a school bus and activity bus for the Sherman School District for 16 years, and never missed an opportunity to watch Sherman High School sports. He was a longtime member of the US Navy Veterans Group. John was an avid sports fan and loved his Texas teams. He enjoyed drinking coffee and catching up with his friends every day at Whataburger. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He will be missed and remembered by all who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Gale, and his daughter Rebecca.

His memory will be forever cherished by his wife of 37 years, Barbara McMullen of the home; his children, Jimmy Gale McMullen and Wendy McMullen of Minnesota, stepsons Joseph Depew of Bella Vista, AR, and James Depew and wife, Tina Depew of Fayetteville, AR.; granddaughter, Chase Marie Depew and fiancée, Robert Smith of Fayetteville, AR. John has 2 Uncles Steven McDonald of Texas and Tony McDonald of Georgia, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 30 at Waldo Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 31 at Waldo Funeral Home with Chaplain Alan Mattingly officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at 10 a.m. Tuesday April 2 at DFW National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America at 355 Lexington Ave, 15th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

