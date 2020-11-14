John Paul Wade of Bennington, OK, and veteran of the United States Army Rangers, left this earth on November 12, 2020 at the age of 54.

Left behind to try and make sense of his untimely departure are brother, Willie Wade III of Yukon; sisters: Billy Frances Pierce of Boswell, Jackie Stilwell of Luther, Sarah Wade of Sterling, and Becky Peterson of Unger, OK,

In lieu of flowers, family asks that you make a modest donation to an organization benefiting veterans.

Family hour will be from 10:30-11:30 AM on Monday November 16th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday November 16th at the Wade Family Cemetery in Unger, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction on Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store