JOHN PAUL WADE
John Paul Wade of Bennington, OK, and veteran of the United States Army Rangers, left this earth on November 12, 2020 at the age of 54.
Left behind to try and make sense of his untimely departure are brother, Willie Wade III of Yukon; sisters: Billy Frances Pierce of Boswell, Jackie Stilwell of Luther, Sarah Wade of Sterling, and Becky Peterson of Unger, OK,
In lieu of flowers, family asks that you make a modest donation to an organization benefiting veterans.
Family hour will be from 10:30-11:30 AM on Monday November 16th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday November 16th at the Wade Family Cemetery in Unger, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction on Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
