John Pearson, Jr., 95, of Pottsboro died Monday, January 27, 2020 at Nanaws Place in Pottsboro.
John was born in the Locust Community on December 19, 1924, the son of John and Julia (Gudgel) Pearson, Sr. He attended Denison High School. John then proudly served his country during World War II as a medic in the 3rd Army with General George Patton. He married Lorene McAlister on July 13, 1946 in Sherman, TX. John worked for Kraft Foods, Safeway, Inc., and owned and operated Texoma Interiors in Pottsboro for many years. John had a green thumb and raised roses and beautiful gardens. He also loved to play golf with his children and grandchildren. John leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 73 years, Lorene Pearson of the home; daughter, Norma Jean Mercer and husband, Dennis; sons, Bob Pearson and wife, Sandra and Allen Pearson and wife, Donna; brother, JC Pearson and wife, Judy all of Pottsboro; sister, Sue Hughs of Gainesville; grandchildren, Lance Pearson, Scott Bates, Andrea Bates, and Jeremy Pearson; six great grandchildren; a host of step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be 6-7 p.m. Friday, January 31st at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Georgetown Baptist Church with Reverends Roy Duff and Bobby Hancock officiating. Burial will follow in Georgetown Cemetery with Military Honors by Ft. Hood Honor Guard.
When tomorrow starts without me
And I'm not here to see
If the sun should rise and find your eyes
All filled with tears for me
I wish so much you wouldn't cry
The way you did today
While thinking of the many things
We didn't get to say
I know how much you love me
As much as I love you
And each time that you think of me
I know you'll miss me too
But when tomorrow starts without me
Please try to understand
That an angel came and called my name
And took me by the hand
And said my place was ready
In heaven far above
And that I'd have to leave behind
All those I dearly love
But when I walked through Heaven's gates
I felt so much at home
When GOD looked down and smiled at me
From His great golden throne
He said,
"This is eternity
And all I've promised you
Today your life on earth has passed
But it starts here anew
I promise no tomorrow
For today will always last
And since each day's the same
There's no longing for the past"
So when tomorrow starts without me
Don't think we're far apart
For every time you think of me
I'm right here in your heart
