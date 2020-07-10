JOHN PIETRZYKOSKI

Each of us is given talents to use in life. In John Pietrzykowski's case, he was given a special bag of tools!

John was not just a carpenter but a craftsman par excellence. In John's hands, a piece of wood became a thing of beauty. He knew how to shape and mold the wood until it was perfect, far above anyone's expectations.

John's customers quickly became his friends, and he became part of their families. He often dropped by his customer's homes after a job was completed to check on them, to see how they were doing.

Many of John's customers knew that he grew oak trees from acorns and would ask to have one, which he planted for them. Also, when a customer lost a spouse, John would ask if he could plant a tree at the cemetery in their memory. When you see an oak tree growing in Sherman, it could be very well be one of John's trees!

John was very gifted and used his bag of tools to make life more pleasant and comfortable for other people. John did not wear his faith on his sleeves, but his heart was full of God and love and good deeds to others. John will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

John was born on January 21, 1961 in Batavia, NY and departed this life on July 7, 2020.

He leaves behind his loving wife and best buddy, Linda Martin Pietrzykowski, and his daughter, Amber Johnson and her husband Mark Johnson. He is survived by brothers, Joe of Batavia, NY and Robert Pietrzykowski of Katy, TX; sisters, all from Batavia, NY, Carol, Lucy and Joanie Pietrzykowski. John was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dorothy Pietrzykowski, and his sister, Mary Ann. John was also survived by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Elwyn Vaughn, Ginger Wilkins and husband Stan, and Ruth Coleman and husband, Dale. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces and John's best four-legged friend, Buckwheat.

Public visitation for John will be Friday, July 10th from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman, TX. The service will be Saturday, July 11th at Waldo Funeral Home at 10:00 A.M. A private family burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, TX.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grayson County College to a scholarship fund already established in John's name or to Meals on Wheels.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store