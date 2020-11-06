Or Copy this URL to Share

TOM BEAN–John Robert Walker, age 75, of Tom Bean, Texas died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home in Tom Bean.

Funeral Services will be held 1PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas. Pastor Stan McNutt will officiate.

Interment will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park, Sherman, Texas. A family visitation will be held at 6-8PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Chapel, Whitewright, Texas.

John is survived by his daughters, Roberta Wiggs of Tom Bean and Debra Akers of Sherman; son, Ricky Wiggs of Tom Bean; 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, brothers, Larry Parker, Delbert and Emmett Bowers; sister, Patti Hanni.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store