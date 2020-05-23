|
John Roy Modisett was born December 15, 1922 to Samuel F. Modisett and Veda Lightfoot Modisett in Bennington, OK. His family moved quite often finally settling in San Diego, CA before he joined the Army Air Corp in October, 1943. During World War II, John served as a medic and was involved in such campaigns as: Guadalcanal, New Guinea, Leyte, Palawan, Manila, Luzon Philippines, and the Solomon Islands. After his separation in 1946, he and his family moved to Bonham, TX where John met and married his true love Mary McRae. They relocated to AZ where John began working in the tile business in 1954. He started his own company in 1968 and sold it in 1980 to his son who carried on the company. The tile work he crafted during the construction of Turf Paradise was one of his favorite accomplishments he got to enjoy when he would indulge in the races. John followed his passions back to Texas to raise Angus cattle on a ranch for years. Retirement didn't slow him in the least, he returned back to Arizona and was able to enjoy the remainder of his life in Mesa and spend time during the summers in Pinetop, AZ. He met with the remaining veterans in his beloved community at Crescent Run, swam, and enjoyed heckling everyone on his golf cart. He passed comfortably on April 4, 2020 and was preceded in death by two daughters. He is survived by his two sons, daughter, and wife of 73 years. Additionally, he is survived by seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and many friends. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 23, 2020