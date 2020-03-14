Home

JOHN SCOTT WEDDINGTON

JOHN SCOTT WEDDINGTON Obituary
John Scott Weddington, age 59, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Weddington is survived by his family, wife, Donna Anger Weddington of Denison, TX; children, John Scott Weddington, Alan Rice, Charles Walter Weddington, Richard Wilson Weddington, Steven Benjamin Weddington, Anthony Jason Weddington, Christopher Joseph Weddington, and three granddaughters.
Mr. Weddington was cremated according to his wishes and there are no services planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 14, 2020
