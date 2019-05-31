Funeral Services for John Shockley, age 47 of Bonham, TX will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham. Officiating will be Rev. Lisa Reece. Interment will follow at Hampton Cemetery in the Edhube Community. John passed away on May 29, 2019. He was born April 23, 1972 in Fort Worth.

As a young man, John shadowed his grandfather as a cowboy, caring for the farm and ranch, feeding the cows and hauling hay. He was also in the Boy Scouts up until age 16. He graduated from Bonham High School in 1991. After high school he attended The Art Institute in Dallas. John then moved to Roswell, NM to attend college, receiving an Associate's Degree in Television and Radio Production from Eastern New Mexico State. He married his former wife, Shanti in Santa Fe, NM, where he was a ski instructor. He then moved to Glenwood Springs, CO, where he worked at Hotel Colorado as a bellman and later at a 4 Star Hotel Bed and Breakfast in Aspen, CO. In 2004 they moved to Anna where his son Zachary was born. He loved to cook for people, was a licensed scuba diver and he loved Christmas. He also loved politics and enjoyed watching FOX News. John was an adventurous man and even went bungee jumping. He had an infectious laugh.

John was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Smith; grandparents, Bud and Kathryn Renshaw and George and Billie Shockley.

Surviving are his parents, Larry Donald Shockley and Doris Renshaw Shockley; son, Zachary Shockley of Bonham; two brothers, Josh Shockley and wife Angela of Bailey, TX, Jake Shockley and wife Cara of Palmer; nephew, Aaron Shockley, niece, Reyleigh Shockley; uncle, John Renshaw of Bonham; aunt, Jo Carolyn Hicks and husband Joe of Denison; cousins, Lance Shockley, Kate and Ross Renshaw

Pallbearers will be Lance Shockley, Clint Backus, Robert Ransom, John Renshaw, Ross Renshaw, H.L. Compton.

The family will receive friends at 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday before the service on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home Chapel.

An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Presbyterian Church Common Ground Garden Fund, 818 N Main St, Bonham, TX 75418. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019