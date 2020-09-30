SHERMAN-John Thomas Grant, age 87, of Sherman, Texas passed away on September 26, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
John Thomas Grant was born on October 29, 1932 in Anna Texas to Floyd and Sina Elizabeth Grant.
He served in the US Army from 1950-1970 and served in the Korean War and 2 tours in Vietnam. He retired from service as a Master Sergeant in the Airborne Division on December 1,1970. He married the love of his life on April 20, 1978, his red headed Nancy Sue. He was baptized on 8/15/1971 at the United Pentecostal Church in Denison. John earned his Associates Degree of Applied Science in May 1980 at Grayson Co College. He served for years on the police force. John loved the Lord, his family, a good meal and a competitive game of cards or dominoes.
John is survived by his wife, Nancy Sue Grant, children, Michael Grant and wife Joanne, Lydia Grant, Elizabeth Barnes, Judy Nelson, Diane Murphy, step children, Dennis Ford and wife Lindsey, Diana Cox and husband Darrell, Linda Wilson and husband Doug and Lisa Aaron and husband Ronny. He is also survived by his 30 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, three brothers, Robert Grant and wife Nancy, Grady Grant and wife Gail and Charlie Grant and wife Nickie, one sister, Mary Taylor and husband Ron, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gwen McCullough
Private family services will be held.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Hospital in his honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.