John (JT) Thomas Jackson, 94, of Llano, formerly Leonard, died Sunday April 28, 2019 at Llano Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Leonard Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, Leonard.
He is survived by his daughter Wilma Jean Holt of Llano; son Edward Leon Jackson of East Camden, Arkansas; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchild ren, and one great-great great-grandchild; sister Elva Jo Jackson of McKinney; and brother Darwin Neal Jackson of Blythwood, So.Carolina.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
