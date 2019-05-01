Home

John Thomas "JT" Jackson

John Thomas "JT" Jackson Obituary
John (JT) Thomas Jackson, 94, of Llano, formerly Leonard, died Sunday April 28, 2019 at Llano Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at Leonard Cemetery. Visitation will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, Leonard.
He is survived by his daughter Wilma Jean Holt of Llano; son Edward Leon Jackson of East Camden, Arkansas; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchild ren, and one great-great great-grandchild; sister Elva Jo Jackson of McKinney; and brother Darwin Neal Jackson of Blythwood, So.Carolina.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
