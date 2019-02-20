|
John Toy McElvany III, age 69, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 21,at Waples United Methodist Church with Rev. Cheryl Murphy officiating. He will be laid to rest at DFW National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, Denison.
He is survived by his wife Cheri Ann McElvany of Denison; sons Robert McElvany of Sugarland; Jacob McElvany of Denison; daughters Jennifer Buckleur of Nebraska; Ashley Jones; Erica Thornton of Kilgore; Dian Wright of Denison; sixteen grandchildren; mother Dorothy McEl vany of Onalaska; sisters Virginia Romsdahl of Onalaska and Barbara Myers of Richmond, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Waples UMC, 830 West Main in Denison, TX 75020.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
