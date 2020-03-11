|
John Vickers Clay passed from this life on March 7, 2020 at the age of 83.
John is survived by his wife of almost 58 years, daughter Lisa Long and husband Kendall of Durant, OK, daughter Suzanne Anteau of Burleson, TX, son Kyle Clay of Celina, TX, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and brother Ronald Clay of Paris, TX.
Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM Wednesday March 11th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 AM Thursday March 12th at the First Baptist Church in Boswell, Oklahoma. His final resting place will be the Restland Cemetery in Boswell, Oklahoma.
The family respectfully request that memorials be made in John's name to the at www.act.alz.com in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 11, 2020