John W. Smith, 84, of Sherman, died Saturday, October 12, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at The Sherman Elks Lodge. Jim Cragg will officiate. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Ann R. Smith; daughter, Jennie Lawrence (Gregg) of Houston; son, David W. Smith (Robin) of Collinsville; step-children, Rebecca Bacschies (Ron) of Pottsboro, Lisa Lowry of Cartwright, John L. Williams (Tammy) of Sherman, and Rhonda Overman of Denison; brother, George Smith of Maryland; sister, Kathy Hill of Austin; ten grandchildren; and twenty five great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019