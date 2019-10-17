|
John William Smith gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, Oct. 12th at the age of 84. He was born February 07, 1935 to L.W and Fannie Gray Smith in Sherman, Texas and graduated from Sherman High School in 1953. He was a member of the First Baptist in Denison. John was an avid photographer, he enjoyed taking pictures of his family, friends, and nature. He was a long haul truck driver for years and earned many awards. He went to work for L.O.F. in Sherman, retiring in 1996. John's early years were spent on Lake Texoma at his parents' cabin, boating, skiing, and fishing were activities he enjoyed for many years of his life. John and Ann were married in March of 1985 in Sherman, Texas and blended their two families as one. After retirement, he and Ann traveled to many places in their R.V. meeting special friends who remain in their lives. He loved Colorado and spent many summers there. fishing, playing pool, sightseeing where he could take photos. Winters were spent in South TX., where he loved fishing in the Gulf and sharing his catch with friends at fish fries. John also enjoyed having his morning coffee while chatting with Rowdy, Big John, Gizmo, 006, Hottub, Bear Claw, Bob-Cat, Black Jack, Boomer, Bushwacker, and numerous others on the CB Radio. John was loved and respected by many, especially his family. His great-grandchildren sure loved their papa and he adored them. John suffered a massive stroke doing what he loved, his yard work.
John did not want a funeral with sadness. Following the cremation, as he wished., a celebration of life will be held at The Sherman Elks Lodge in Sherman, TX, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20th. Jim Cragg will be the speaker. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service.
He is survived by his wife, Ann R. Smith, of the home; daughter, Jennie Lawrence and husband Gregg of Houston, Texas; son, David W. Smith and wife Robin of Collinsville, Texas. After the marriage to Ann, he gained Rebecca Bacschies and husband Ron of Pottsboro, Texas. Lisa Lowry of Cartwright, Oklahoma, John L. Williams and wife Tammy of Sherman, Texas, Rhonda Overman of Denison, Texas and last but not least his special friend Sadie ( His furry friend )
John is also survived by his grandchildren, Zach Randall of Houston, TX, Jeremy Randall and wife Robin of Houston, TX, Joshua Smith of Dallas. TX, Robin Jones and husband Chris of Denison TX , Jennifer Adlof and husband Kevin of Sherman, TX , Heather Parks and husband Dusty of Denison, TX , Justin Williams and wife Jessica of Germany, Whitley Kretsinger of, Denison, TX., Britney Overman of Phoenix, AZ, and Haley Osborne of Sherman, TX , Siblings are Brother -George Smith of Maryland, and Sister Kathy Hill of Austin, TX. and 25 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews. and cousins.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers - Lesley Smith, David R. Smith, Sisters - Tabitha Moore, Annis Marie Smith, Mother of his children - Nancy W. Smith, Children - Johnny Smith, Stephen Smith, Julie Smith, Grandchildren - Kyle Williams, Rachael Rice, and Son-in-law - Jim Lowry.
Our appreciation for the care and kindness to TMC, TMC E.R, ICU, 8th-floor staff, the Doctors, Guardian Home Health and Dr. Joe Church, who was there for both of us.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019