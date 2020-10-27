1/1
JOHN WALLACE BLAIR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Wallace Blair was born February 3, 1944, to Sam Blair and Nattie Lee Hite Blair. He passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
He grew up in Tioga, Texas and attended eleven years of school there. His senior year was at Collinsville, TX High School and graduated there in 1962.
He retired from Texas Instruments after 27 years and was working part-time in security at Lake Kiowa when he died.
He was a Methodist and loved playing the piano. He played the piano for Loving Baptist Church in Sherman as his work allowed for the last eight years.
He enjoyed breaking and training horses. He was active in several roping groups where he did team roping.
He enjoyed working with children and was known for his patience and kindness. He helped coach his children's sports teams and taught children's Sunday School classes for several years.
He is survived by his daughter, Jonna Brown and husband, Bruce, his brother, Wayne Blair of Fort Stockton, TX. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Rodney Blair, a brother S. D. Blair and a nephew, Gary Blair.
Per his wishes, he was cremated. Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved