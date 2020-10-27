John Wallace Blair was born February 3, 1944, to Sam Blair and Nattie Lee Hite Blair. He passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

He grew up in Tioga, Texas and attended eleven years of school there. His senior year was at Collinsville, TX High School and graduated there in 1962.

He retired from Texas Instruments after 27 years and was working part-time in security at Lake Kiowa when he died.

He was a Methodist and loved playing the piano. He played the piano for Loving Baptist Church in Sherman as his work allowed for the last eight years.

He enjoyed breaking and training horses. He was active in several roping groups where he did team roping.

He enjoyed working with children and was known for his patience and kindness. He helped coach his children's sports teams and taught children's Sunday School classes for several years.

He is survived by his daughter, Jonna Brown and husband, Bruce, his brother, Wayne Blair of Fort Stockton, TX. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Rodney Blair, a brother S. D. Blair and a nephew, Gary Blair.

Per his wishes, he was cremated. Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a service.

