Johnney Ray Zachary, 86, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Methodist Hospital, Richardson,Texas. Johnny was born to Albert and Zula (Nelson) Zachary on December 20, 1932. He graduated from Denison High School and graduated from college at Southeastern in Durant, Oklahoma. Johnny married Mickye Neinast McWhorter on September 4, 1992 in Waurika, Oklahoma. Johnny was an engineer for the Katy and the Union Pacific Railroad in Omaha, Nebraska. He was a long-time member of the Calvary Baptist Church, member of Billy Mosse Mason Lodge #1152 AF & AM. He retired from the Army as a Master Sergeant and served in the Army reserves. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife Mickye of Murphy; son Brady and wife Michelle McWhorter of Sachse, Tx; daughters Jeannie Zachary of McKinney, Carol Johnson and husband Duane of Simpsonville, South Carolina along with four grandsons and one granddaughter.

Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Fairview Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Tim Franklin of Calvary Baptist Church officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the at www.cancer.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Moore Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made at www.johnsonmoorefuneralhome.net