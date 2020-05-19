|
Johnnie Buford Pleasant, Sr. of Tom Bean, Texas, formerly of Melissa, Texas, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Baylor, Scott, and White Hospital in McKinney. He was just a few short months from his 91st birthday. Johnnie was born August 2, 1929 in Wells, Texas to Wade Horton Pleasant and Cora Mozelle Crum Pleasant. Johnnie married twice, first to Ella Clara Harp Pleasant, the mother of his sons, and then to Charlene Dennis Pleasant.
Johnnie had many passions in his life and was blessed as being a jack of all trades. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, searching for arrowhead and other Native American artifacts, cooking, and barbequing. Johnnie liked crafting, building, and painting bird, fish, bat, and butterfly houses and feeders. His interests also included remodeling homes, doing dirt work for driveways, and landscaping. He remodeled at least three of his homes and built beautiful fireplaces out of rock that he personally selected from East Texas.
As a young boy, he learned to process meats, garden, and sew. He could operate a peddle Singer sewing machine as well as his mother. He was a great storyteller and writer. Johnnie was quite musically inclined and could play the banjo, guitar, mandolin, and harmonica to which he would add his great singing voice. He even took the time to volunteer as a Boy Scout leader.
Johnnie once owned a honey business with over 75 colonies of bees. He sold his honey at a roadside stand with only a sign that read "Take the HONEY and LEAVE the MONEY!" without a cashier in sight! He owned and operated a taxidermy shop. Johnnie served as a Justice of the Peace for Collin County, and performed a multitude of weddings and court hearings. He also owned and operated a barbeque business, "Johnnie's Log Cabin", on Highway 5 - North McDonald in Melissa. He opened the first firework business on Highway 5 at McDonald Street and Central Expressway. For many years, Johnnie also had a crafting woodworks and snow cone stand (which he built the stand from scratch) at the McKinney Trades Day, known as Third Monday Trade Day, on Highway 380.
Johnnie is preceded in death by his parents, Wade and Cora Pleasant; his first and second wives, Clara Harp Pleasant and Charlene Dennis Pleasant; younger brother, Eugene Pleasant; and his sons, James Edmond Lessner and Ronald Dean Pleasant, Sr.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Ray Pleasant and his wife Sherry of Mount Vernon, Washington; his son, Johnnie B. Pleasant, Jr. (J.B.) and his wife Lucy of Melissa, Texas; 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebration of his life will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Scoggins Funeral Home, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne Parkway, Van Alstyne, Texas 75495, with Johnnie's nephew, Pastor Marlon Harp, officiating.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 19, 2020