Sherman-Johnnie James Jones, 85yrs, passed peacefully in his home on March 15, 2019. He was born In Ontario, Oregon on October 4, 1933 to the late Wesley Jones and Talitha (Hurd) Jones. A memorial service will be held Monday 2:00pm March 18, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman for Johnnie.
He served in the United States Navy from March 1953 to April 1957. Johnnie served as a Master Mason at the Delta Lodge #425 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Johnnie is survived by his wife Margaret LaVelle of 66 years of marriage; daughters, Elizabeth Mason, Teresa Doyle and son-in-law Bob Doyle; grandchildren, Jeff Doyle, Jennifer and Jason Swallow, Angi and Gary Burns, Ryan and Elizabeth Doyle; great grandchildren, Ashton Burns, Avery Burns, Ty Nixson, Landry Swallow, Jaxx Burns, Mikayla Doyle, Millie Doyle; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019