BONHAM–Mrs. Johnnie Juanice Dempsey, age 98, of Bonham, TX passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Homestead of Sherman Senior Living Center. She will be interred at Dallas National Cemetery at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.

Johnnie Juanice Dempsey is survived by son, James Dempsey III and wife Emily of Bonham; daughter-in-law, Leslie Dempsey of Rochelle, TX; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and sisters, Wanda Morrow of San Angelo, TX and Laura Lee Sehorn of San Angelo, TX.

No visitation will be held.

