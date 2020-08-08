1/
JOHNNIE JUANICE DEMPSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHNNIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONHAM–Mrs. Johnnie Juanice Dempsey, age 98, of Bonham, TX passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Homestead of Sherman Senior Living Center. She will be interred at Dallas National Cemetery at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.
Johnnie Juanice Dempsey is survived by son, James Dempsey III and wife Emily of Bonham; daughter-in-law, Leslie Dempsey of Rochelle, TX; 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and sisters, Wanda Morrow of San Angelo, TX and Laura Lee Sehorn of San Angelo, TX.
No visitation will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home - Bonham
2022 North Center
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-5555
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved