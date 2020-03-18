|
Graveside services for Johnnie May Cirkles, age 68, of Bonham, TX will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Bettis Cemetery. Mr. Alan Lay will officiate. Mrs. Cirkles passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Plano, TX.
She is survived by her husband Danny "Daniel" Cirkles; son, David Shane Ballard; son, Michael Jason Ballard and wife Angal; 2 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 1 great grandson, 1 great granddaughter, sister Glenda Dale Robinson; brother, Joe Richard Burk "Richie" and wife Wendy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020